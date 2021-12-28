Police ID Attleboro man killed in highway crash

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are continuing to investigate a car crash in Mansfield that claimed the life of an Attleboro man last week.

Massachusetts State Police said last Thursday, troopers responded to I-95 North for reports of a single-car crash.

Upon their arrival, the troopers found a heavily damaged Honda Accord in the highway median.

The driver, identified Tuesday as 47-year-old Manny Roman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe that, for reasons unknown, Roman’s vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the median. It appears the car hit several trees in the median before coming to a stop.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

