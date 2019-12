WAREHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating after a hunter was shot in Wareham Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the hunter was shot by another nearby hunter in the area of Charlotte Furnace Road. The shooting appears to be accidental.

Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers are currently responding to a hunting accident in the vicinity of Charlotte… Posted by Massachusetts Environmental Police on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said both hunters were wearing “hunter orange” clothing as required by law.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.