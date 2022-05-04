FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A man who was wanted by Fall River police is facing new charges after he was arrested on Tuesday.

Theodore Wilcox III, 37, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest when a patrol officer spotted him in the area of Brayton Avenue.

Fall River Police Department

Police said they found a loaded handgun tucked into Wilcox’s waistband while they were taking him into custody.

Wilcox does not have a license to carry in the state and cannot legally possess the gun, according to police.

He was also found to be in possession of more than 100 Xanax pills for which he did not have a prescription, police said.

In addition to the outstanding warrant, Wilcox was charged with felony firearms offenses and possession to distribute a class A drug.