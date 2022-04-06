FALL RIVER, Mass (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after several people barricaded themselves inside a Fall River home after attacking Massachusetts State Police troopers, according to Fall River Police Captain Barden Castro.

Castro said troopers were attempting to arrest a suspect at the Second Street home when they were “violently attacked” by a group of people inside.

Soon after the troopers retreated and called for backup, Castro said the group barricaded themselves inside the home.

It’s unclear at this time whether troopers were able to coax the people out of the home, or if anyone was injured.

This comes less than 24 hours after police were notified about a “suspicious object” in the area of Second and Middle streets. It was later determined the object was not an explosive device, and police are now trying to track down where it came from.

It’s unknown if the two incidents are related.