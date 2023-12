Andrew Paskowski/ WPRI-TV

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Former New Bedford Fire Chief Paul Coderre was killed in a shooting Friday night, according to the mayor’s office.

A 12 News crew on scene saw police from multiple neighboring communities including Acushnet, New Bedford and Massachusetts State Police.

Sconticut Neck Road is blocked off with crime scene tape.

