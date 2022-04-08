FREETOWN, Mass (WPRI) — A Freetown woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after firing shots from a pellet gun at her property manager, according to police.

Jennifer Norris, 42, was arrested and charged with vandalism of property, disturbing the peace and assault by means of a dangerous weapon on a person over 60.

Police said officers responded to an apartment on South Main Street after learning that a tenant, later identified as Norris, had fired three shots at the property manager.

The property manager told officers he was standing in the driveway when Norris pointed a black handgun at him from a second-floor porch, according to police. The manager claimed he heard “loud pops” before taking cover behind a car.

Police said arrested Norris and searched her apartment, where they found the pellet gun.

Norris was arraigned and released on $1,000 bail.