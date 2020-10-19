Police find shoe boxes full of nearly $40K, marijuana in Fall River home

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man was arrested last week after police found a large amount of marijuana, a stun gun, a revolver and thousands of dollars in his home.

Police conducted a search warrant of Kevin Nunes’ Kennedy Street home last Friday.

While searching the home, officers found three shoeboxes. Police said the first shoebox contained nearly $10,000 in cash, a large amount of marijuana and a variety of packaging materials. The second shoebox contained more than $30,000 in cash.

Police said the third shoebox contained a .22 revolver wrapped in a white T-shirt, ammunition and a white ski mask.

During the search, police said they also found a stun gun inside of a baby carriage, a plastic bag of ammunition and another white ski mask in Nunes’ garage.

Nunes, 20, is facing a series of drug and gun charges, including possession to distribute marijuana, unlawful possession of a stun gun and possession of a non-large capacity firearm in a home.