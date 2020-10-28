Police find loaded firearm, bow and arrow in car during Seekonk traffic stop

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Providence man early Wednesday after officers found a loaded firearm and drugs in his car during a traffic stop.

Roland Morgan III, 37, was arrested in Seekonk after police said officers found a loaded firearm with additional ammunition, a compound bow and arrow with metal tipped arrows, body armor, a pistol holder, speed loaders and an air rifle inside his vehicle.

Officers initially pulled Morgan over for a motor vehicle violation. Police said officers also found narcotics in Morgan’s vehicle, including methamphetamine and ecstasy.

It’s unclear what Morgan’s intentions were and police said that is under investigation.

Morgan is facing several drug and weapon charges, including three counts of possession of a Class B drug and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

He was also charged on two active arrest warrants out of Massachusetts, police said.