Police find gun ammo at Norton school

by: The Associated Press

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Police have found multiple rounds of gun ammunition at a Massachusetts middle school.

The Norton Police Department says the ammo was found Wednesday afternoon at Norton Middle School.

They say a teacher reported that students had been discussing how another student had brought bullets to trade for electronic items.

The suspected students were interviewed and searched but didn’t have any ammo on them. School staff then searched lockers and located the three rounds of rifle ammunition.

The school canceled a winter concert planned that evening as a precaution while police conducted a more thorough search. No charges have been filed.

