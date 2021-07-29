Police: Fall River man set Somerset garage on fire

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Fall River man is facing a series of charges after he allegedly set fire to a detached garage in Somerset Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Interim Somerset Police Chief Todd Costa said Jason Gibson, 31, intentionally set the Fairview Avenue garage on fire.

Costa said firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames, though one of them suffered minor injuries.

An investigation into the fire, which was deemed suspicious, led police to Gibson who was taken into custody later that day.

Gibson is charged with burning of a building, breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a felony and malicious destruction of property over $1,500.

He was ordered held without bail during his arraignment Thursday.