Police: Fall River man robs tattoo artists at gunpoint in Somerset motel

Justin Rebello, 26, Fall River (left) and the gun seized from a Somerset motel room (right).

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man is accused of robbing the people who had just tattooed him in a motel room.

According to the Somerset Police Department, officers were called to the Orbits Inn at 2 a.m. Thursday for a report of an armed robbery.

The victims told police they had gone to a motel room to do some tattoo work on the suspect, Justin Rebello, 26, of Fall River.

The victims said after the work was finished, Rebello pulled out a gun, loaded it, and demanded his money back.

Despite the suspect allegedly blocking the door, the victims were able to get away and call 911.

Somerset Police Officers and the K-9 Unit set up a perimeter and called Rebello’s room several times until he finally exited.

Rebello was arrested and charged with armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

After receiving a search warrant, officers searched the room and allegedly found a pellet gun that resembles a .357 handgun and bullets.