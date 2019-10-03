Breaking News
Providence police still seeking suspect in deadly Federal Hill stabbing
Live Now
Officials at Hartford Hospital provide an update on victims of Wednesday’s plane crash at Bradley Airport
Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News at Noon

Police: Fall River man robs tattoo artists at gunpoint in Somerset motel

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Justin Rebello, 26, Fall River (left) and the gun seized from a Somerset motel room (right).

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man is accused of robbing the people who had just tattooed him in a motel room.

According to the Somerset Police Department, officers were called to the Orbits Inn at 2 a.m. Thursday for a report of an armed robbery.

The victims told police they had gone to a motel room to do some tattoo work on the suspect, Justin Rebello, 26, of Fall River.

The victims said after the work was finished, Rebello pulled out a gun, loaded it, and demanded his money back.

Despite the suspect allegedly blocking the door, the victims were able to get away and call 911.

Somerset Police Officers and the K-9 Unit set up a perimeter and called Rebello’s room several times until he finally exited.

Rebello was arrested and charged with armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

After receiving a search warrant, officers searched the room and allegedly found a pellet gun that resembles a .357 handgun and bullets.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams