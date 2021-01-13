Police: Fall River man hits Somerset officer with car prior to brief pursuit, crash

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man was arrested Wednesday after he hit an officer with his car and led police on a brief pursuit before crashing into a bridge, according to Somerset Police Chief George McNeil.

McNeil said officers were called to Briggs Avenue for reports of a man who had fallen asleep in his parked car.

Responding officers found a sleeping Raymond Prevost, 28, according to McNeil.

Prevost, McNeil said, is known to police, and was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

When the officers tried to take Prevost into custody, McNeil said he shifted his vehicle into drive and sped off, hitting one of the officers who attempted to stop him.

The officer, who had reached through the driver’s side window of Prevost’s car in an attempt to prevent him from shifting the car into drive, was not seriously injured, according to McNeil.

McNeil said police chased Prevost through Somerset and into Fall River, reaching speeds of up to 60 mph. The pursuit ended when Prevost crashed into a bridge abutment on Davol Street, near the Cove Restaurant & Marina.

Prevost was arrested and taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries stemming from the crash.

He’s facing a series of charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.