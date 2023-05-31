FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Fall River man Tuesday after he was caught carrying an illegal firearm in public.

Malik Good, 25, was taken into custody following an investigation into the possible violation of an abuse prevention order.

Throughout the investigation, officers received word that Good might have an illegal gun on him.

Police said officers found Good inside a local business and arrested him after discovering a loaded Polymer firearm and a 17-round magazine in the fanny pack he was wearing.

Good is facing a number of charges, which include carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a large-capacity firearm and violating an abuse prevention order.