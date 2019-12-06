Police: Fall River man has been missing since Monday

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are reaching out to the public for help in locating a Fall River man who’s been missing for several days.

According to police, Ricardo Dias was last seen Monday at his place of work in New Bedford.

Dias, 50, stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 150 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald. Police say he was last seen wearing a Harley Davidson beanie and jacket and blue jeans. He may be operating a brown 2008 Dodge Charger with Massachusetts registration 1LAA15.

Police also noted that Dias has a history of health issues.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Fall River police at (508) 676-8511, Detective Matthew Rezendes at (508) 324-2796, or your local police department.