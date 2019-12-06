Police: Fall River man has been missing since Monday

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photos: Fall River Police Department

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are reaching out to the public for help in locating a Fall River man who’s been missing for several days.

According to police, Ricardo Dias was last seen Monday at his place of work in New Bedford.

Dias, 50, stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 150 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald. Police say he was last seen wearing a Harley Davidson beanie and jacket and blue jeans. He may be operating a brown 2008 Dodge Charger with Massachusetts registration 1LAA15.

Police also noted that Dias has a history of health issues.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Fall River police at (508) 676-8511, Detective Matthew Rezendes at (508) 324-2796, or your local police department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com