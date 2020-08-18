Police: Fall River man had nearly 1K bags of suspected fentanyl stashed inside motorcycle

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man is facing a narcotics charge after officers found nearly 1,000 bags of suspected fentanyl in the compartment of his motorcycle, according to the Fall River Police Department.

On Monday, detectives received a report of suspicious drug activity in the area of Locust Street. While conducting surveillance, they saw Jason Murphy, 48, leave a multi-family home and drive off on a motorcycle.

The detectives followed Murphy, along with another motorcyclist, to a business parking lot on the border of Providence and Pawtucket.

Police said after a few minutes, a Jeep with tinted windows pulled into the lot and the passenger-side door was opened. The detectives watched as the driver of the vehicle handed Murphy a dark-colored bag, which he placed inside his motorcycle’s compartment.

The detectives then followed the two men back to Fall River. Police said once the men parked their motorcycles on Reeves Street, the detectives approached them and searched both of their bikes.

Police said the detectives found the black plastic bag they saw Murphy stash in his motorcycle’s compartment, and inside of that bag were 996 bags of suspected fentanyl and $150 cash.

Murphy was arrested and charged with trafficking a Class A controlled substance over 18 grams.