Police: Fall River man found with loaded gun during traffic stop

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man was arrested after Massachusetts State Police found a loaded gun in his possession during a traffic stop.

A trooper pulled over the car for a motor vehicle violation on County Road in Taunton Wednesday, police said.

As the trooper identified the four passengers in the car, he noticed Kristian Cruz, 21, was exhibiting nervous behavior in the backseat.

Cruz was slow to answer questions and police said he continuously touched a fanny pack strapped over his shoulder.

When the trooper asked Cruz to hand over the fanny pack, police said he found a fully loaded handgun inside. Police said Cruz was arrested after the trooper confirmed he does not have a license to carry.

Cruz is facing a slew of firearms charges and is currently being held on $2,540 bail.