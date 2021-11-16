Police: Fall River man caught with $133K worth of cocaine, 2 unlicensed guns

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Courtesy: Fall River Police Department
  • Courtesy: Fall River Police Department
  • Courtesy: Fall River Police Department

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man is facing a number of firearms and drug charges after police discovered two guns and thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs inside his apartment Monday.

While executing a search warrant at Roberto Torres-Camacho’s Covel Street apartment, police said officers found more than 1,330 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $133,500, two-and-a-half oxycodone pills, 1 suboxone strip and a small amount of marijuana.

The officers also found two unsecured and unlicensed firearms, one of which was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania, according to police.

Torres-Camacho was arrested and is facing a slew of charges, including trafficking 200 grams or more of cocaine, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and receiving stolen property under $1,200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 11/12/2021: Karen Dalton, Founder & Executive Vice President of Dare to Dream Ranch, Foster, RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community