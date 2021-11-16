Police: Fall River man caught with $133K worth of cocaine, 2 unlicensed guns

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man is facing a number of firearms and drug charges after police discovered two guns and thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs inside his apartment Monday.

While executing a search warrant at Roberto Torres-Camacho’s Covel Street apartment, police said officers found more than 1,330 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $133,500, two-and-a-half oxycodone pills, 1 suboxone strip and a small amount of marijuana.

The officers also found two unsecured and unlicensed firearms, one of which was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania, according to police.

Torres-Camacho was arrested and is facing a slew of charges, including trafficking 200 grams or more of cocaine, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and receiving stolen property under $1,200.