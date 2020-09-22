Police: Fall River gunfire stemmed from attempted robbery; 2 charged

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Both the suspect and victim of an attempted armed robbery were arrested Monday after shots were fired in a Fall River neighborhood, city police said Tuesday.

Police allege Hugan Thompson fired 10 rounds at Kenneth Smart as Smart fled down South Main Street after he allegedly tried to rob Thompson.

No one was struck by the bullets, according to police, but there was some property damage reported.

Police said the shooting was called in just after 8:30 a.m. Monday and witnesses reported seeing a light-skinned Black man with puffy hair and a backpack running from the scene.

Responding officers arrived to find Thompson and two other people near his SUV which was parked just south of Washington Street. After identifying Thompson as the shooter, police said he turned over his Glock 35 handgun, two 10-round magazines – one full and one empty – along with his license to carry.

The preliminary investigation revealed Thompson had arranged to meet Smart at that location and sell him marijuana, police said. Holding what appeared to be a gun inside an unzipped backpack, he allegedly said “this is a robbery” and demanded money from Thompson while threatening to shoot the two people he was with.

It was then, police said, that Thompson drew his handgun from his waistband and told Smart to drop his, causing Smart to run off as Thompson allegedly opened fire.

Smart was detained by patrol officers further down South Main Street. According to police, his backpack contained a black revolver-style BB gun, a phone and four whiskey nips, while a large hunting knife was also found on his person.

Thompson, 56, of Fall River, was charged with discharging a firearm within 55 feet of a dwelling, assault by means of discharging a firearm, and possession to distribute a Class D drug.

Smart, 22, also of Fall River, was charged with armed robbery.