Police examining possible link between homicide, armed robbery at Fall River stores

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Fall River are investigating a possible connection between an armed robbery and a homicide that occurred roughly 24 hours apart, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The first incident took place Sunday night as a clerk at the 7 Days Food Mart on Durfee Street was closing up.

“I was about to go home, call it a night,” the clerk said.

That’s when the clerk, who did not want to be identified, said a masked man walked into the store.

“He pulled a gun on me and said, ‘give me the money or I’m going to shoot you,'” the clerk recalled.

The clerk said he handed over the money, fearing for his life. The suspect then took off running and was long gone by the time police arrived.

Less than 24 hours later, Lal Kishor Mahaseth, owner of the Stop N Save on Rock Street, was shot and killed while closing up his store.

Police described the suspect in the Shop N Save incident as a 20- to 30-year-old man with a tattoo on the right inner portion of his hand. He was seen last on surveillance video wearing dark-colored clothing and gray sneakers.

Suspect in Shop N Save homicide (Courtesy: Fall River Police Department)

The clerk at 7 Days Food Mart said he also noticed a tattoo on the hand of the man who robbed him.

“[He was wearing] all black and was masked up. He had a hoodie on,” the clerk recalled. “You couldn’t tell who the person was … It could be the same person.”

As detectives investigate the two incidents, the clerk is warning other nearby store owners and employees to keep their wits about them.

“Do not resist. Give them the money. It’s not worth your life,” the clerk said. “If we’ve got life, we can earn more money, but with no life, you’re not going to have anything.”

“The place he worked, he died there,” he continued, referring to Mahaseth. “To build everything from that … rest his soul.”

Police have not made any arrests in either incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Detective Nicholas Custadio at (508) 324-2796 or Trooper Robert Twitchell at (508) 993-2016.