Police: Employees at Rehoboth spa offered sex acts for money

Courtesy of the Rehoboth Police Department

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Five women were arrested Wednesday after police learned they were offering sex acts to customers for money while working at a spa in Rehoboth.

Police executed a search warrant on MZ Day Spa on Winthrop Street following a months-long investigation. Police had received a tip that some employees at the spa were performing sex acts for money.

While searching the business, police found evidence of the alleged crime and arrested the following employees:

  • Ming Zhen Hu, 50, of Pawtucket and Hicksville, New York
  • Jing Yan, 38, of Pawtucket
  • Yan Ling Yun, 40, of Flushing, New York
  • Qiulan Hu, 39, of Pawtucket
  • Xirong Liu, 50, of Flushing, New York

All five women were released on bail and are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Taunton District Court.

