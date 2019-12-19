Police: Employees at Rehoboth spa offered sex acts for money

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Five women were arrested Wednesday after police learned they were offering sex acts to customers for money while working at a spa in Rehoboth.
Police executed a search warrant on MZ Day Spa on Winthrop Street following a months-long investigation. Police had received a tip that some employees at the spa were performing sex acts for money.
While searching the business, police found evidence of the alleged crime and arrested the following employees:
- Ming Zhen Hu, 50, of Pawtucket and Hicksville, New York
- Jing Yan, 38, of Pawtucket
- Yan Ling Yun, 40, of Flushing, New York
- Qiulan Hu, 39, of Pawtucket
- Xirong Liu, 50, of Flushing, New York
All five women were released on bail and are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Taunton District Court.