Police: Employees at Rehoboth spa offered sex acts for money

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Five women were arrested Wednesday after police learned they were offering sex acts to customers for money while working at a spa in Rehoboth.

Police executed a search warrant on MZ Day Spa on Winthrop Street following a months-long investigation. Police had received a tip that some employees at the spa were performing sex acts for money.

While searching the business, police found evidence of the alleged crime and arrested the following employees:

Ming Zhen Hu, 50, of Pawtucket and Hicksville, New York

Jing Yan, 38, of Pawtucket

Yan Ling Yun, 40, of Flushing, New York

Qiulan Hu, 39, of Pawtucket

Xirong Liu, 50, of Flushing, New York

All five women were released on bail and are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Taunton District Court.