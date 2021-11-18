Police: East Providence man broke into Swansea impound yard twice, led officers on brief chase

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — An 18-year-old East Providence man was arrested Thursday for breaking into a Swansea impound yard, according to Police Chief Marc Haslam.

Biron Gabriel Chalas-Lopez is accused of breaking into the impound yard at Brad’s Auto on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, Hasalm said.

Chalas-Lopez, according to Haslam, drove through the G.A.R. Highway business’ gated fence Wednesday night, but took off before officers could arrest him.

Then on Thursday, Haslam said officers responded to the impound lot again after a caller reported seeing a suspicious man, later identified as Chalas-Lopez, in the parking lot.

The caller also told officers that Chalas-Lopez had run off toward the nearby Best Choice Auto.

Upon their arrival, Haslam said responding officers saw Chalas-Lopez take off behind a nearby home and into the woods behind Best Choice Auto.

After a brief chase and struggle, Haslam said Chalas-Lopez was taken into custody.

Haslam said officers discovered Chalas-Lopez has a BB pellet gun on him, as well as a key fob that belonged to one of the cars in the impound yard at Brad’s Auto.

Chalas-Lopez is facing numerous charges, including two counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle during the daytime with with intent to commit a felony, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, trespassing, disturbing the peace and receiving stolen property under $1,200.