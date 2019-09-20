Police: E-cigarette containing THC sends 2 Westport students to hospital

1  of  2
WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — Two Westport High School students were taken to the hospital Friday morning after they inhaled an e-cigarette containing THC, according to Westport police.

Detective Sgt. Christopher Dunn said members of the police and fire departments were called to the school for a report of an intoxicated student. As the student was evaluated by medical personnel, Dunn said he displayed “erratic and violent behavior” to the point he had to be restrained.

The school’s administration and resource officer learned the student and several others had ingested the e-cigarette containing THC—the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis—as well as nicotine. The unruly student was transported to the hospital along with a second student while the rest of the group was checked out by paramedics and the school nurse.

The entire building was under a shelter-in-place order for about 90 minutes while all this took place, according to Principal Mitchel Aho. He said anyone with questions regarding the incident should call the school.

Dunn commended the school’s staff for their quick and thorough response.

