NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was arrested Tuesday after detectives allegedly found drugs and an improperly stored firearm at a Brock Avenue home.

Dartmouth police said they executed a search warrant around 10:30 a.m. along with Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department.

The detectives seized methamphetamine, steroids and mushrooms, along with the handgun and roughly $1,800 in cash, according to police.

There were children present in the home, police said, so the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families was contacted.

Jose Manuel Santos Cordova, 46, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a class C drug, possession of a class E drug, improper storage of a firearm, and three counts of reckless endangerment of a child.