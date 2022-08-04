FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A couple has been arrested after an incident with Fall River police that left one officer injured.

Police said an investigation into suspicious vehicles in the area of Kennedy Park around 1 a.m. led to the arrest of Adam Hout, 36, of Cranston, for drug charges and resisting arrest.

While Hout was being arrested, his girlfriend, Sarah Guy, 29, of New Bedford, drove her vehicle on the grass and toward the officers, forcing them to move out of the way, according to police.

Guy left the area, but police said they found her a short time later in a parking lot in the area of Clark Street. As they approached, police said she took off, hitting two parked vehicles as she fled the scene.

Sarah Guy and Adam Hout

Guy then drove directly at additional officers who were traveling down Clark Street, according to police. As they attempted to pull off the road, police said Guy hit the cruiser and another parked car.

After the officer got out of their cruiser, Guy continued to rev her engine while trying to drive off again, police said.

Guy was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation, failure to stop for police, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a class B drug.

Police said one of the officers in the cruiser suffered a minor leg injury and has since been treated at the hospital and released.