Police: Drug dealer arrested, caught with 350 bags of fentanyl

WESTPORT, Mass (WPRI) — A Westport man was arrested after police found 350 bags of fentanyl inside his home Friday.

Police said John Rapoza, 32, is a known drug dealer in the area and had previously been arrested four times.

Officers executed a search warrant at Rapoza’s Sodom Road home and found 350 bags of fentanyl – worth more than $5,000 in street value – and various prescription medications inside his bedroom.

Police also found Rapoza in possession of a bag of crack cocaine and $3,040 cash.

Rapoza was arrested and is facing several drug charges including trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and two counts of possession of a Class E substance.