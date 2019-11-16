Police: Drug dealer arrested, caught with 350 bags of fentanyl

Crime

by: Joseph Griswold ,

Posted: / Updated:

WESTPORT, Mass (WPRI) — A Westport man was arrested after police found 350 bags of fentanyl inside his home Friday.

Police said John Rapoza, 32, is a known drug dealer in the area and had previously been arrested four times.

Officers executed a search warrant at Rapoza’s Sodom Road home and found 350 bags of fentanyl – worth more than $5,000 in street value – and various prescription medications inside his bedroom.

Police also found Rapoza in possession of a bag of crack cocaine and $3,040 cash.

Rapoza was arrested and is facing several drug charges including trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and two counts of possession of a Class E substance.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com