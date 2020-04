FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A pickup truck knocked over a utilty pole then crashed into a home Tuesday morning in Fall River.

The crash took place just before 7:15 a.m. on North Eastern Avenue.

Fall River police said the electric company was called to the scene along with the gas company, since the truck hit the home’s gas meter.

The investigation revealed the driver had dozed off while driving, according to police.

No injuries were reported.