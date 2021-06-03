Police: Driver involved in hit-and-run that killed New Bedford native turns himself in

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WPRI) — The man believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that killed a New Bedford native last week has turned himself in, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Police have charged Nghiem Nghi Nguyen, 47, with felony hit-and-run.

Nguyen is accused of taking off after his truck collided with 40-year-old Phil Pereira’s motorcycle.

Pereira, who had just moved to Virginia Beach from New Bedford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prior to Nguyen’s arrest, detectives had received a tip that a truck matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle was seen in Binghampton, New York.

With the help of the Binghampton Police Department, Virginia Beach detectives were able to identify Nguyen as the driver and obtain a warrant for his arrest.