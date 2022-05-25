REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Rehoboth say the driver involved in a pursuit the ended with a wrong-way crash in Rhode Island has a lengthy rap sheet.

Cary Guy, 29, of Dighton, has 97 criminal arraignments on his record in Massachusetts, several of which involve failing to stop for police.

Police said Guy was pulled over for a speeding violation around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Moulton Street, but he took off as the officer approached his pickup truck.

The officer gave chase and Guy made two attempts to hit the officer’s cruiser, according to police. Guy then drove onto I-195 West, crossed the median and continued in the wrong direction on I-195 East.

At that point, police called off their pursuit, and Guy soon crashed into oncoming vehicles. Police said he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

On Wednesday, R.I. State Police said Guy is charged with five counts of driving to endanger resulting in personal injury, along with one count each of driving to endanger resulting in physical injury and reckless driving.

Rehoboth police said they will be charging Guy with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, plus single counts of failure to stop for police, driving to endanger, driving on a revoked license as a habitual traffic offender, and marked lanes and stop sign violations.