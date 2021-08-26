Police: Douglas man who drove erratically during morning commute charged with OUI

DOUGLAS, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Douglas man was arrested Wednesday morning after he was caught driving with a BAC five times over the legal limit, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers pulled Ryan Carey, 41, over during the morning commute after receiving numerous reports that he’d been driving erratically.

Upon speaking with Carey, police said the troopers noticed Carey’s vehicle smelled like alcohol and he was exhibiting signs of impairment, including slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

Police said the troopers asked Carey to perform a variety of field sobriety tests, however, he could not stand on his own and failed all of the tests he attempted.

The troopers then arrested Carey for operating under the influence of liquor. Police said Carey fell asleep in the back of the police cruiser as he was being brought to the Weston Barracks for booking.

Police said Carey’s breathalyzer test revealed his BAC was 0.36%, which is more than five times the legal limit.

Carey’s license was suspended and he was charged with operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

