Police: Dog quarantined after attacking Raynham man, smaller dog

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A German Shepherd has been placed on a 10-day, in-home quarantine after police said it jumped a fence and attacked an elderly man and his dog.

Police said the dog had jumped the fence of its home on Reid Street in Raynham Thursday afternoon.

The dog then ran over to a home on nearby Ward Street, where police said an 80-year-old man was walking his small dog around in his yard.

Police said the German Shepherd knocked the man over and began attacking his dog.

The man was bitten twice by the German Shepherd before police said the man’s son and granddaughter came outside to intervene. The German Shepherd bit man’s dog on the back of the neck, police said.

After the incident, the German Shepherd ran back to its home and was secured by its owner, police said.

The man declined further medical treatment after first responders checked him out. Police said his dog was brought to a local animal hospital for treatment.

In addition to the 10-day quarantine, police have requested a dangerous dog hearing be scheduled.