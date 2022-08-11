AUBURN, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Dighton man accused of attacking two gas station employees in Auburn over the weekend.

Officers responded to a gas station on Route 12 Sunday morning for reports of a man beating two female employees, according to police.

The suspect, later identified by police as 30-year-old Kyle Fitta, had already left the scene by the time officers arrived.

Police said the violent attack happened after Fitta was unable to complete a transaction with his credit card.

Without warning, police said Fitta began punching the 19-year-old cashier in the face.

When the woman’s mother, who’s also the store manager, attempted to intervene, police said Fitta started attacking her too.

Both women suffered a number of injuries from Fitta punching and kicking them, according to police. Fitta is also accused of throwing them onto the floor and into several store displays.

Police said Fitta broke the cashier’s nose and gave her a black eye, as well as a cut on her face that required stitches. Fitta also gave the manager a black eye, as well as a back injury.

The attack stopped when a customer walked in and started screaming at Fitta to stop attacking the women, according to police.

Fitta stole the manager’s cellphone and keys before driving towards the Massachusetts Turnpike, where police said he later caused a crash.

Police said Fitta began violently attacking the other driver involved in the crash. He is also accused of resisting arrest when Massachusetts State Police troopers attempted to take him into custody.

Fitta was taken into custody and charged with unarmed robbery, assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of malicious destruction of property.