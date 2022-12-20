SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Christmas came a little early this year for a group of local children in Seekonk.

The children, who attend one of the schools in town, were treated to a fun and festive experience on Tuesday.

The Seekonk Police Department and Dick’s Sporting Goods teamed up to host the first-ever “Shop With A Cop” event.

“We are honored and privileged to be part of this event today to help Seekonk families during the holidays and be able to give back,” Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella told 12 News.

Dick’s Sporting Goods donated ten $100 gift cards for the event where each child paired up with an officer and browsed the store in search of some early gifts.

Several officers were on hand along with staff members of Dick’s Sporting Goods for the event.

“We firmly believe in Seekonk, fully engage with the community through events throughout the year,” Isabella added.

Isabella said the idea came from seeing other departments hosting similar events.

“We thought around the holidays, what would be better than giving back to the community that so often supports us and all the things that we do as a police department,” Isabella said.

Some of the items that the children chose included blankets, basketballs, soccer balls, clothing, roller blades and more.

Those in attendance were very happy with how the event turned out and hope that this event can become a yearly tradition.

“We will definitely be revisiting this in the future,” Isabella said.