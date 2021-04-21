Police departments across Massachusetts struggling to fill vacant positions

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Help is wanted at police departments across Massachusetts, but Bay State police chiefs say they are having a hard time finding people to join the force.

At the Attleboro Police Department there are currently six vacant jobs, but Chief Kyle Heagney says with police under scrutiny nationwide, it’s difficult for them to fill the spots.

In recent years, a series of police shootings have spurred protests and contributed to the eroding of public trust when it comes to local police.

Heagney told WBZ that even something that happens thousands of miles away is having an impact on their department.

“We certainly want to hire good, quality candidates, but what is going on nationally is affecting us here in the Commonwealth,” he said. “If you want change in policing, please come join us. Change the profession from within.”

He says residents in his community want to see two changes: a reduction in the level of force and increased service.