WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — Westport Animal Control is searching for the owner of a dog that was found dead over the weekend.

The dog was found in the Brookside Conservation Area on Route 177 on Sunday. Westport Animal Control said the medium-sized mix-breed dog’s body was stuffed inside a pillowcase.

Anyone who can identify the dog or its owner is asked to contact Westport Animal Control at (774) 264-5129.