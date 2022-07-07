DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Cranston man was arrested Thursday morning after spilling cement in Dartmouth and driving off, according to police.

Officers responded to the intersection of State Road and Arcadia Avenue just before 11 a.m. for reports of “a substantial amount of wet cement in the roadway.”

When they arrived, police said the officers learned the vehicle responsible for the spill and driven off toward UMass Dartmouth.

Police ended up finding the vehicle parked at the college. The driver, identified by police as 33-year-old Joseph Ruiz, was arrested after officers learned he had two outstanding warrants associated with motor vehicle infractions.

The spill took two hours to clean up, and traffic was detoured off of State Road for approximately two hours.