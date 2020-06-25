Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at 6:30

Police: Couple arrested in Acushnet involved in out-of-state child custody case

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ACUSHNET, Mass. (WPRI) — The parents of a 1-year-old boy were arrested in Acushnet Thursday morning on out-of-state warrants connected to a child custody case.

Police said David Wambolt, 42, and Sarah Leonard, 31, both of New Hampshire, refused to surrender their son to the Vermont Department of Children and Families following a court order.

The couple originally traveled from Vermont to New Hampshire with their son before arriving at a family member’s home in Acushnet.

Wambolt, according to police, had previously made threats to shoot anyone who tried to take his son under the circumstances.

Both Wambolt and Leonard were taken into custody without incident and will be charged as fugitives from justice on a court warrant.

Police said their son was found unharmed and transported to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com