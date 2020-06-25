Police: Couple arrested in Acushnet involved in out-of-state child custody case

ACUSHNET, Mass. (WPRI) — The parents of a 1-year-old boy were arrested in Acushnet Thursday morning on out-of-state warrants connected to a child custody case.

Police said David Wambolt, 42, and Sarah Leonard, 31, both of New Hampshire, refused to surrender their son to the Vermont Department of Children and Families following a court order.

The couple originally traveled from Vermont to New Hampshire with their son before arriving at a family member’s home in Acushnet.

Wambolt, according to police, had previously made threats to shoot anyone who tried to take his son under the circumstances.

Both Wambolt and Leonard were taken into custody without incident and will be charged as fugitives from justice on a court warrant.

Police said their son was found unharmed and transported to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.