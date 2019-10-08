Police: Country musician’s rare guitar stolen outside North Attleboro hotel

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in North Attleboro are investigating after someone broke into a rental car outside a hotel and made off with two instruments, one of which is “very rare and unique.”

North Attleboro Police Sgt. Christopher Ciccio said the theft was reported Monday morning by country musician Junior Brown and his wife Tanya.

The vehicle’s rear passenger-side window was broken, according to Ciccio.

The first instrument taken was Junior’s “guit-steel” which has two necks: a traditional electric guitar and a lap steel guitar. It’s faded red to brown and has markings of “Junior Brown” and “Steven Guit-Steel” on the headstock. Brown told police it’s so rare that production numbers are in the single digits.

Alert! Junior’s guit-steel has been stolen. We are in North Attleboro Massachusetts. Anybody that has any Facebook… Posted by Junior Brown Fan Page on Monday, October 7, 2019

Also stolen was Tanya’s Martin Shenandoah acoustic guitar, which is described as having a blonde body and headstock with gold tuning pegs, two pickguards, and the finish removed from the back of the body. It was inside a black SKB-brand guitar case which at the time had attached to it a tag from the airport bearing Tanya’s name.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Attleboro Police Department at (508) 695-1212.

In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, Junior Brown’s fan page said a $2,000 reward is being offered for the instruments’ return.