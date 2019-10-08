Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News

Police: Country musician’s rare guitar stolen outside North Attleboro hotel

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in North Attleboro are investigating after someone broke into a rental car outside a hotel and made off with two instruments, one of which is “very rare and unique.”

North Attleboro Police Sgt. Christopher Ciccio said the theft was reported Monday morning by country musician Junior Brown and his wife Tanya.

The vehicle’s rear passenger-side window was broken, according to Ciccio.

The first instrument taken was Junior’s “guit-steel” which has two necks: a traditional electric guitar and a lap steel guitar. It’s faded red to brown and has markings of “Junior Brown” and “Steven Guit-Steel” on the headstock. Brown told police it’s so rare that production numbers are in the single digits.

Alert! Junior’s guit-steel has been stolen. We are in North Attleboro Massachusetts. Anybody that has any Facebook…

Posted by Junior Brown Fan Page on Monday, October 7, 2019

Also stolen was Tanya’s Martin Shenandoah acoustic guitar, which is described as having a blonde body and headstock with gold tuning pegs, two pickguards, and the finish removed from the back of the body. It was inside a black SKB-brand guitar case which at the time had attached to it a tag from the airport bearing Tanya’s name.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Attleboro Police Department at (508) 695-1212.

In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, Junior Brown’s fan page said a $2,000 reward is being offered for the instruments’ return.

Tanya Rae and I would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the fine folks out there helping to look for our…

Posted by Junior Brown Fan Page on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams