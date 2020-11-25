Police confirm body that washed ashore was missing motorcyclist

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police have identified the motorcyclist who went missing after crashing into the side of the Veterans Memorial Bridge early Sunday morning.

Gary Amaral, 35, of Fall River, was thrown into the river as a result of the crash, according to police.

The U.S. Coast Guard and a state police dive team searched for Amaral for two days before calling off the search Monday afternoon.

A couple of hours later, a body washed ashore downriver, which police later identified as Amaral.

The incident remains under investigation.

