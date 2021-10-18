Police charge Cumberland man in rash of business break-ins

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Police believe a Cumberland man is responsible for a series of break-ins at businesses in at least five communities.

The Somerset Police Department issued an arrest warrant for David Dunham, 49, on Monday after detectives determined he was the person who broke into the Railway Café and Sav-On-Gas in late September.

Police said Dunham smashed the windows of both businesses and stole cash from the registers. Dunham was also seen casing the area in a pickup truck prior to the break-ins, police said.

Officers located Dunham’s pickup truck at a home in Woonsocket. Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered the clothes Dunham was wearing during the crime spree.

Detectives were also able to determine that Dunham broke into businesses in Swansea, Seekonk, Attleboro and across the border in Smithfield, according to police.

“This case, representing a rash of property crimes in our community, was solved using a combination of modern technology and good old-fashioned ‘gumshoe’ police work,” Somerset Police Chief Todd Costa said.

Police said Dunham is already in custody on unrelated charges. Dunham is being charged with two counts each of breaking and entering and larceny, as well as malicious destruction of property and being a notorious thief.

It’s unclear whether he will face charges out of the other communities.