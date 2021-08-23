Police charge 6 people involved in ‘erratic’ ATV ride through New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass (WPRI) ─ Six members of a group of ATV riders who were reportedly operating recklessly throughout New Bedford are now facing charges, according to authorities.

The New Bedford Police Department received several calls Saturday regarding the roughly 15 to 25 ATV riders, who police said were driving erratically and without regard for public safety.

Police said the riders were disregarding traffic signs, performing dangerous tricks, taunting officers and endangering other drivers.

In one incident, police said a rider side-swiped a moped, forcing it off the road and injuring its two passengers.

Shortly after that incident, officers located the riders in the area of County and Weld streets. Once the riders spotted the officers, police said the group took off and split up throughout the city as they tried to apprehend them.

The officers were able to take one rider, identified as Danny Rivera, 22, into custody on Purchase Street. Police said three other riders who tried to intervene in the arrest, identified as Jonathan Navarro, 19, Tyler Christmas, 21 and Kiara Guedes, 21, were also apprehended.

Around the same time those arrests were being made, another group of officers were attempting to stop a quad bike carrying two people.

During the chase, police said the the driver of the bike tried to hit a Massachusetts State Police cruiser that had arrived to assist the officers.

The driver of the quad bike eventually came to a stop and both riders, a man and woman, dismounted. The man, identified by police as Dallas Demello, 25, tried to run off from the scene but was ultimately apprehended.

During Demello’s arrest, police said a hostile crowd formed around the officer. As a result, police said Scott Roy, 59, was also taken into custody.

All six riders are facing numerous charges in connection with the incident.

Police are also searching for the riders who were part of the larger group. Anyone who believes they can identify any of the riders is urged to contact the New Bedford Police Department at (508) 991-6300 Ext. 1.