FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Fall River man accused of stealing an elderly woman’s purse in the city earlier this month.

The victim, identified by police as a 76-year-old woman, was making her way home from a convenience store on Stafford Road last Monday when the suspect grabbed her purse and took off running.

Investigators reviewing surveillance footage later determined that the suspect, identified as 32-year-old James Smith, had followed the woman out of the store.

Smith, who police said had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, has been charged with unarmed robbery of a person over the age of 60.