RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police arrested a murder suspect Thursday afternoon in Raynham.

David Lynch, 24, was wanted for the shooting death of 26-year-old John Abreu DePina Jr. in Brockton last year. State police added Lynch to their “Most Wanted” list back in March.

Troopers spotted Lynch in the driver’s seat of a car in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in Middleboro, according to police.

Police said Lynch rammed two cruisers and sped off down Route 44 immediately upon spotting the troopers.

The troopers briefly chased Lynch down Route 44 before losing sight of his vehicle and calling off the pursuit.

Lynch crashed his vehicle into another car at the intersection of Orchard and Warren streets in Raynham a short time later, according to police.

Police said Lynch and a passenger in his car got out and took off running after the crash, but were eventually chased down and taken into custody.

The driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured in the crash and was rushed to the hospital.

Lynch and his passenger were transported to the hospital as well with injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

Police said Lynch will eventually be charged with murder and armed assault in a dwelling, as well as a litany of drug and firearms offenses, stemming from the homicide investigation. Lynch and his unidentified passenger will also be charged in connection with the chase and crash.