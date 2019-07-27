Police bust Fall River smoke shop selling marijuana illegally

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An anonymous tip led police to a Fall River smoke shop that they discovered was selling marijuana products illegally.

Police paid a visit to the Glass House Smoke Shop on South Main Street after the tipster told them drugs were being sold illegally and there was a gun stored in the back of the business.

Officers performed a sweep of the business and found more than a pound of marijuana, THC edibles and cartridges, other paraphernalia and a large sum of cash.

The only employee outside at the time, Aaron Houtman, 32, of New Bedford, was arrested and charged with possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Police plan to summon the owner of the business on similar charges.