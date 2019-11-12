Police: Break-in suspects fled after finding home was occupied

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Three people are facing charges after they allegedly broke into a Fall River apartment then ran off upon realizing someone was home.

Carlos Ivan Soria, 34, Felix Alexander Cortes, 32, both of Fall River, and Jenna R. Bean, 30, of New Bedford, were arrested shortly after the incident last Thursday morning, according to Fall River police.

Police said they responded around 9:30 a.m. to a report of a break-in in progress at a home on Divison Street. The 58-year-old resident told police he was home with his 28-year-old son when the front door was kicked in and a man and woman entered the apartment.

The two men provided police with a description of the suspects, who they said fled the area in a black pickup truck occupied by a third suspect.

Police said they pulled over the truck a short time later after spotting it speeding east on Mount Hope Avenue. The three suspects were positively identified and taken into custody.

The officers found bullet casings on the floor of the truck during the arrest, according to police. The truck was impounded and police said after they obtained a search warrant, they discovered a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun under the front passenger seat.

Handgun seized by Fall River police

All three suspects were charged with breaking and entering a building during the daytime with intent to commit a felony, vandalizing property, and possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card.

Bean was also charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and police said additional firearms charges are pending.