FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested two juveniles Wednesday night after they were caught riding a stolen motorized scooter cart through Fall River.

Sgt. Moses Pereira tells 12 News the boys were taken into custody on Route 24 South and charged with larceny of over $1,200 and disturbing the peace.

Pereira said the motorized scooter cart was stolen from the Walmart Supercenter on Quequechan Street.