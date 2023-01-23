ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police said a boy escaped from a state-run group home over the weekend and stabbed someone several communities away.

Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney told 12 News that staff from Journey Home, located on Lindsey Street, called the department Friday night to report that a juvenile had run away from the facility.

On Saturday morning, police in Norwood reported that they had the missing juvenile in custody for stabbing a person.

It’s unclear the extent of the stabbing victim’s injuries and what charges the juvenile will be facing.

Journey Home, according to its website, is described as “a therapeutic intensive group home for adolescent males who, with support and treatment, are ready to live and participate in a community setting.”

The incident is not the first time that a juvenile has escaped from Journey Home’s custody.

Back in 2020, The Sun Chronicle reported that a 17-year-old from Journey Home fled from a transport vehicle and group home staff while visiting Capron Park. It was reported that he broke into a locked area, and stole a park and forestry truck.

Police said the juvenile then crashed the truck through a fence and drove through the park at a high rate of speed. The teen was later arrested and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, malicious damage and driving without a license.