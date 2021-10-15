Police: Boy, 12, hit by car in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Taunton Friday evening, according to Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Plain Street.

Walsh said the boy was crossing the street with a family member when he slipped and fell backwards into the path of the oncoming vehicle.

The boy was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Walsh said the driver is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.