Police: Boy, 12, hit by car in Taunton

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Taunton Friday evening, according to Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Plain Street.

Walsh said the boy was crossing the street with a family member when he slipped and fell backwards into the path of the oncoming vehicle.

The boy was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Walsh said the driver is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/15/2021: Sen. Louis DiPalma, (D) District 12

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community