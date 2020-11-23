Police: Body that washed ashore may be missing motorcyclist

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police believe they have found the motorcyclist who went missing after crashing into the side of the Veterans Memorial Bridge early Sunday morning.

Massachusetts State Police believe that during the crash, the 35-year-old man was thrown off his motorcycle and into the Taunton River.

The United States Coast Guard and a state police dive team spent the past two days searching for the man. The search was called off Monday afternoon, a couple of hours before a body was found washed ashore downriver.

Police said the body was found in the area of Riverview Drive, which is a mile and a half away from where they had spent the day searching.

“It is believed — although not yet confirmed — that the body is that of the motorcycle operator,” police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Police are also waiting for further identification of the body to confirm whether it is the missing motorcyclist.