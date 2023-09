FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River Police confirmed that the body of a missing 21-year-old man was found Tuesday morning.

Before his death, Thomas Rabuffetti was listed as a missing, endangered person, according to police. He was last seen on Sept. 23 around 10:30 a.m. by members of his family near Cloverdale Farms.

“Our condolences go out to the Rabuffetti family during their time of sorrow,” said Fall River Police Sgt. Moses Pereira.