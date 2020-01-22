Police: Body found in Attleboro was missing woman

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A person found dead in Attleboro Tuesday afternoon has been identified by police as Janessa Isaacs, who was reported missing on Monday.

Isaacs, 44, had last been seen leaving her 13th Street apartment around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office says her boyfriend contacted police out of concern for her well-being.

Police immediately began searching for Isaacs and circulated her photo on Tuesday in hopes the public could help locate her.

Isaacs’ body was later discovered in the backyard of a home on nearby Mary Street, according to police.

An example of Isaacs’ artwork (Photo: Devon Oliveira)

Friends of Isaacs tell Eyewitness News she was a kind-hearted person who loved music and art.

Her neighbor, Devon Oliveira, said “her favorite thing to do was paint the old records she collected, and she loved sharing them with people.”

Detective Lt. Timothy Cook Jr. says Isaacs’ death does not appear suspicious and foul play is not suspected this time, however, the investigation is ongoing.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of her death.